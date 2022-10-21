Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $107.45

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

