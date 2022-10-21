Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $13.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Azul alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Trading Up 1.3 %

Azul stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.16. Azul has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $800.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.