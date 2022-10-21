Brokerages Set ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Target Price at $8.33

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Stock Up 2.6 %

OBSV stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.