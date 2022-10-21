Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $95.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Workiva Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Workiva by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Workiva by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

