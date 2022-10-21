Analysts Set ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) PT at $14.64

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.64.

GWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

ESS Tech Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GWH opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $524.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ESS Tech news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,342.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $409,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,515.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,013 shares of company stock valued at $754,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

