Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives $2,668.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,678.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. UBS Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,860 ($34.56) to GBX 2,920 ($35.28) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Relx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $510,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,011,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Down 1.2 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

RELX stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.