Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 164,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

