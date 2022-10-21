Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

About Seanergy Maritime

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 164,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

