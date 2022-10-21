Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.