S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

