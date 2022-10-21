TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTEC. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

TTEC Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. TTEC has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $103.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,820.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

