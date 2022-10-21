World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.46. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $89.25 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.38.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.60 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 53.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

