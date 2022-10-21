World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
WRLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
World Acceptance Stock Performance
Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.46. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $89.25 and a 52 week high of $265.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 5,695.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 53.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
