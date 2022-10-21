OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

