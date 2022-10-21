StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,266.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Featured Articles

