Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mondi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Mondi’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.33.

Mondi Price Performance

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Mondi has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.41%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

