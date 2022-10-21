Morgan Stanley Raises Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target to GBX 750

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFJPY. Barclays dropped their target price on Informa from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Informa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Informa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

