Morgan Stanley Raises Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target to GBX 750

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFJPY. Barclays dropped their target price on Informa from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Informa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Informa Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Informa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.92.
Informa Dividend Announcement
About Informa
Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Informa (IFJPY)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.