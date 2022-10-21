ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT Lowered to GBX 54 at Morgan Stanley

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 54 ($0.65) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

ITV Cuts Dividend

ITV Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

