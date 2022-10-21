IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $2.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

