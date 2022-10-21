JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Target Price to GBX 497

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 634 ($7.66) to GBX 497 ($6.01) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC began coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.35) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Investec raised Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $607.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

