Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

