Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $15.25

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OI stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

