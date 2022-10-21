Berenberg Bank Lowers Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Price Target to €55.00

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €69.00 ($70.41) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEMTF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €72.50 ($73.98) to €61.25 ($62.50) in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $87.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

