Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.39. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $47.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

