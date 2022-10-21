B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 77.70% from the company’s previous close.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.27.

TSE BTO opened at C$4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.75.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,619.20. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total transaction of C$358,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,044,895.45. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Insiders sold a total of 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

