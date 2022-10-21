Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

MRO opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

