Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. Bank of America raised Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.75.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$49.99 on Tuesday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The company has a market cap of C$13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

