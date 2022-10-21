First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has C$23.00 price target on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.40.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.2 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$23.96 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

