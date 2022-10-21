Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given New €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($67.35) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Publicis Groupe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of PUBGY opened at $13.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

