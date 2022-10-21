FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. TD Securities decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.64.

Shares of TOY opened at C$44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.05. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$39.95 and a 1 year high of C$51.41.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total transaction of C$47,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at C$335,972. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,972. Also, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

