Safran SA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Safran in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Safran’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Safran alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Safran Stock Performance

Safran Company Profile

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. Safran has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

(Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.