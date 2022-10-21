FY2022 EPS Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of PEAK opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after buying an additional 2,227,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 288.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,403,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after buying an additional 1,784,519 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

