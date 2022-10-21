Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $21.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

