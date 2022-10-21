Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,088,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

