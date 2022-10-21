Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $4.48 on Friday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $182.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Bank of America cut JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

In other news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in JOANN by 55.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 951,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 30.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 94,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

