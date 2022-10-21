Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Berkshire Grey Stock Down 0.7 %

BGRY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $316.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a negative net margin of 181.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

