Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.
Berkshire Grey Stock Down 0.7 %
BGRY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $316.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.37.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a negative net margin of 181.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
