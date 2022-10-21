ASML Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,171 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 4,829 put options.

ASML Stock Up 3.1 %

ASML stock opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

