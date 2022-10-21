Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

LYV stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

