StockNews.com Downgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Hold

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAP. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average is $188.04.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.