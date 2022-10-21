Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Price Performance

Basf stock opened at €45.45 ($46.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €42.19 and its 200 day moving average is €45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($70.56).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.