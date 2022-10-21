Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BERY opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

