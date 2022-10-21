StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

