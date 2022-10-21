StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.
About Pretium Resources
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
