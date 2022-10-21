Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RDN opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.