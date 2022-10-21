Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.71.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

