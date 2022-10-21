Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

