Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $10.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Olaplex traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 636659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

