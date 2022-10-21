Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences traded as low as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.57, with a volume of 198494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSH.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 1.2 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 412.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,060.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

