JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 370

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 ($5.14) to GBX 370 ($4.47) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TNLIF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.60 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.72.

Trainline Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Trainline has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

