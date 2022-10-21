Stifel Nicolaus Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$175.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$169.00 to C$175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.67.

WSPOF stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

