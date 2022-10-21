Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT Raised to €12.30 at Morgan Stanley

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.30 ($12.55) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vivendi from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.02.

VIVHY stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

