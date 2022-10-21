MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$24.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$250,552.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$16.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.42. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 28.86, a current ratio of 30.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 76.73.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

