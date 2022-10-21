Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$141.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$141.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:RY opened at C$121.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$169.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,222.21.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

