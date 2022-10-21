Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $21.63

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Upland Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at $260,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 517,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 58,380 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 537,658 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Articles

